India paid an estimated $353 million or over 20% extra for LNG imports during March-April because disruptions in West Asia forced buyers to replace traditional Qatari supplies with costlier US-linked and spot cargoes.

The additional outgo came despite LNG import volumes falling 22.9% year on year. Supplies from the US carried a premium of $2-3/MMBtu over Qatar LNG.

LNG prices climb as imports fall

Official data show LNG imports declined from 4.45 million tonnes (mt) in January-February to 3.43 mt in March-April. However, the import bill fell by only 7%, from $2.22 billion to $2.06 billion, highlighting the sharp rise in procurement costs.

Average LNG procurement cost surged 20.6%, from about $499 per tonne to nearly $602 per tonne. The increase coincided with a dramatic reshaping of India’s LNG sourcing basket.

According to Kpler data, imports from Qatar, India’s largest LNG supplier at the beginning of the year, plunged from 1.06 mt in January and 0.75 mt in February to just 0.06 mt in March, before falling to zero in April and May.

At the same time, imports from the United States surged from 0.14 mt in January and 0.07 mt in February to 0.34 mt in March, 0.28 mt in April, and a record 0.91 mt in May, making America India’s largest LNG supplier during the month.

The US accounted for over 41% of India’s LNG imports in May, compared with barely 5% in January, reflecting the speed at which buyers were forced to diversify supplies following disruptions in West Asia.

Other producers also stepped in to bridge the supply gap. Imports from Nigeria increased from 0.28 mt in January to 0.48 mt in April and 0.48 mt in May, while Oman supplied 0.59 mt in April before moderating to 0.30 mt in May.

According to Kpler, “US-linked LNG cargoes were estimated to carry a premium of roughly $2-3/MMBtu on average during March-May compared with traditional pre-crisis Qatari contract supply. The premium was highest immediately after the disruption and narrowed thereafter as shipping markets stabilised.”

Kpler said replacement LNG purchases were often significantly more expensive, with “India-facing spot LNG prices averaging around $17-20/MMBtu during that period.”

Rising LNG prices hit fertiliser, power

The analytics firm further noted that “PPAC data show India’s implied LNG import cost rose from around $9.6/MMBtu in January-February to about $11.8-11.9/MMBtu in March-April, an increase of roughly 22-24%. Higher freight rates, war-risk insurance and logistics costs contributed to the increase, but the larger driver is estimated to be the higher price of replacement spot LNG cargoes.”

The elevated prices continue to weigh on major gas-consuming sectors such as fertilisers, city gas distribution and power generation.

“Asian spot LNG prices may have eased from the panic-driven peaks witnessed during the height of the West Asia crisis, but at $18-20 per MMBtu they remain still elevated compared to historical levels of $10-12 per MMBtu. This means buyers are still paying a premium of nearly 50-70%, which is particularly challenging for price-sensitive sectors such as fertilisers, city gas distribution and power generation. The market is sensitive to geopolitical developments and disruptions in global shipping routes,” said Rajesh Kumar Mediratta, Managing Director & CEO, Indian Gas Exchange.

Kpler said India’s diversification strategy has improved energy security by reducing dependence on any single supplier or shipping route, but noted that alternative supplies can be more expensive than traditional Qatari contract volumes, particularly during periods of market disruption and elevated freight and logistics costs.