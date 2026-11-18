Goldman Sachs expects India’s GDP growth to moderate to 7.2% in 2027 from an estimated 7.9% in the current calendar year as fiscal policy support fades and monetary policy tightens.

Timely fiscal and quasi-fiscal support, earlier monetary easing, strong credit growth and resilient exports cushioned economic activity in India from the successive external and domestic shocks, including imposition of the 2025 US tariffs, and the West Asia conflict-related energy shock.

“As the policy impulse fades and inflation rises, growth will still remain strong but slightly moderate in CY27 vs. CY26,” Goldman economists said in the India 2027 outlook report.

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Private consumption has stayed firm but should moderate slightly in 2027 as financial conditions tighten and effects of tax cuts fade, Goldman said. Investment remains relatively stronger, supported by a nascent capital expenditure cycle in energy, materials and strategic manufacturing, the economists said.

Public capex growth is unlikely to accelerate in 2027 as the government accommodates higher wage and subsidy outlays while preserving fiscal prudence, the economists said.

The capex cycle is likely to remain concentrated in sectors aligned with India’s energy security, defense, and supply chain priorities, Goldman economists said.

Goldman expects retail inflation to rise to 5.7% in 2027 from around 4.7% estimated for the current year. Headline consumer price index (CPI) inflation has risen sharply this year because of a rise in food prices while and core inflation also becomes more broad-based. It rose to a two-year high of 6.1% in October, rising above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 2-6% tolerance range.

Weather-related supply disruptions have raised food prices, and Goldman expects El Nino-related risks to winter crop production to push food inflation higher to 7.7% in 2027.

Core inflation is also likely to firm in early 2027 as input-cost pass-through broadens across goods and services, before easing later in the year, Goldman economists said.

With headline inflation likely to stay around 6% through January-March, alongside broadening core inflation pressures, Goldman expects the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points, taking the repo rate to 6.25% by April-June 2027.

“Persistently high crude and refined-product prices could require further monetary tightening vs. our baseline,” Goldman said.

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Economists at Goldman expect the current account deficit to remain contained around 1% of GDP over 2026 and 2027, supported by robust services exports and remittances.

“Equity inflows should recover as concerns over India’s perceived “short-AI” exposure moderate, and potential Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index inclusion in CY27 could add to debt inflows,” they said.

The worst for the Indian rupee is behind us with the recent RBI foreign exchange measures stabilising the currency against the dollar, the economist said. Goldman forecasts USD/INR at 94/95/96 over 3/6/12 months.