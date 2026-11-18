India could save up to $20.6 billion annually on liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports by 2030 by tapping its vast compressed biogas (CBG) potential, but slow project execution and inadequate pipeline connectivity threaten to limit these gains, according to a CII-EY-Parthenon report.

The country has the resources to produce around 62 million tonnes of CBG annually, theoretically enough to replace its projected LNG imports of 40 million tonnes by FY30. However, only a quarter of the 838 registered CBG plants have been commissioned, highlighting the gap between India’s production potential and actual capacity development.

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The report, India’s Compressed Biogas Opportunity, estimates that the country’s annual feedstock availability of around 472 million tonnes, comprising agricultural residues, animal waste and other organic resources, could support 62 million tonnes of CBG production.

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However, the $20.6-billion savings estimate assumes complete replacement of projected LNG imports at an import price of $9.8 per million British thermal units. Actual savings would depend on commercially viable production and the ability to replace imported gas.

“The next phase, however, will depend on converting project potential into reliable operating capacity,” said Kapil Bansal, partner, energy transition and decarbonisation, EY-Parthenon India.

As of November, India had 838 registered CBG plants, of which only 210, or 25.1%, had been commissioned. Another 255 were under construction, while 373 had yet to begin construction. Commissioned capacity stood at approximately 1,946 tonnes per day.

Infrastructure remains a major constraint, with just 24 of the 210 functional plants connected to gas pipelines, restricting their ability to supply the wider natural gas market.

Under the government’s SATAT initiative, India had targeted annual CBG production of 15 million tonnes by 2030. Achieving this level could replace around 37% of projected LNG imports, generating annual foreign-exchange savings of $7.7 billion, the report estimates.

However, actual CBG sales into transport and domestic piped-gas segments stood at just 80,000 tonnes in FY26.

Although the mandatory CBG blending requirement will rise to 5% from FY29, the report estimates that this would generate demand for only 620,000 tonnes by FY30, replacing approximately 1.5% of projected LNG imports and saving $320 million annually.

“The blending obligation therefore provides an important initial demand floor, but is unlikely, on its own, to materially reduce India’s dependence on imported LNG,” the report said.

The report emphasised that expanding demand beyond mandatory blending, accelerating plant commissioning and strengthening pipeline connectivity would be critical to translating India’s substantial CBG resources into meaningful reductions in LNG imports.