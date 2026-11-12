India and Canada are aiming to conclude negotiations for a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) during Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s proposed visit to Canada next month, Canadian International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu said on Thursday, pitching his country as a long-term supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG), uranium and critical minerals to meet India’s growing energy and manufacturing requirements.

Speaking at the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, Sidhu said the sixth round of negotiations between the chief negotiators of the two countries was underway and expressed hope that the agreement would be finalised before Modi’s visit.

“We’re negotiating right now with India. I’m here for round six between our chief negotiators, and we’re going to hopefully get there by the time Prime Minister Modi visits Canada next month,” he said.

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Sidhu said the two economies were complementary, with Canada’s natural resources and technological capabilities offering opportunities to support India’s expanding energy requirements, electric vehicle manufacturing and industrial growth.

The minister said Canadian pension funds and institutional investors were also keen to expand their investments in India, particularly in data centres and artificial intelligence infrastructure. Canadian investors, including Fairfax, had already invested more than $100 billion in India, he said. “If you look at it collectively, Canada is the largest investor in India,” Sidhu said.

India already sources a range of commodities from Canada, including pulses, potash fertilisers, coal, crude oil, wood pulp and non-ferrous metals. Canada has emerged as an important supplier of heavy crude oil to India over the past five years.

The two countries are now looking to expand this relationship to LNG, nuclear fuel and critical minerals. A memorandum of understanding on critical minerals value chains was signed during Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s visit to India in March this year, covering cooperation in exploration, mining, beneficiation, processing and investment. During the visit a $2.5 billion deal was signed for the supply of uranium to India, Sidhu recounted.

The agreement was signed between Canada’s Cameco and India’s Department of Atomic Energy in March. Cameco will supply nearly 22 million pounds of uranium over nine years, with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2027.

“Canada is the only country in the Western Hemisphere that has every element required to build an electric battery,” Sidhu said, highlighting the potential for Canadian mineral supplies to support India’s rapidly expanding EV manufacturing industry.

On the energy front, Canada is seeking to expand its role beyond crude oil and uranium supplies to include LNG and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Canadian minister said India is growing at a rapid rate and requires a lot more energy—75% more energy by 2035. Sidhu added that Canada expects to become the world’s fifth-largest LNG exporter within five years as several projects, including the recently approved second phase of LNG Canada, expand its export capacity.