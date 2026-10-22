Since the US and Israel launched their joint military campaign against Iran in late February, global chaos tied to the conflict in West Asia has prolonged over seven months. The international war conditions have had an adversely impacting domino effect on global economies and fuel and energy prices. In light of all that, the International Monertary Fund (IMF) has released a severely concering forecast about a potential major hit to the economic output in the Middle East, Pakistan and North Africa.

According to the numbers provided on Thursday, the IMF said the region’s economic output is expected to contract by 1.3% due to the ongoing war’s affects on trade, energy production, shipping, tourism and confidence.

At the same time, the global financial body has also projected a conditional rebound to 6.6% growth next year, as long as persisting energy disruptions come under control. Notably, even the sudden projected surge in the economic output in 2027 is expected to stay under pre-war estimates.

This is a developing story.