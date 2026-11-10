India has lifted 496 million people out of extreme poverty between 2011 and 2023, according to the World Bank’s latest data. Its $3 extreme-poverty threshold and $4.20 lower-middle-income poverty line provide useful benchmarks for assessing India’s progress, explain Saumitra N Bhaduri and KR Shanmugam.

What has the World Bank said?

ACCORDING TO THE World Bank’s Poverty and Equity Brief, India recorded one of the fastest declines in poverty globally between 2011 and 2023. Extreme poverty, measured as the proportion of people living below $3 a day (2021 PPP), fell from 27.1% to 2.6%. Similarly, poverty below the lower-middle-income country threshold of $4.20 a day declined from 57.7% to 16.1%, lifting an estimated 496 million people out of poverty. The corresponding poverty rates are projected to decline further to 14.2% in 2026 and 12.1% in 2028.

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What is multi-dimensional poverty index?

Unlike monetary poverty, the Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI), developed by UNDP and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI), measures deprivation across health, education and living standards through ten indicators. India’s multidimensional poverty declined sharply from 53.8% in 2005-06 to 16.4% in 2019-21.

The World Bank’s MPI, which considers consumption (less than $3 per person per day), schooling, education, drinking water, sanitation and electricity, estimated multidimensional poverty at 15.5% in 2022–23, with rural and urban rates at 19.3% and 8.6%, respectively.

The decline reflects strong consumption growth, rising employment, particularly among women, and expanded social transfers, including food subsidies. However, poverty remains concentrated in rural areas, where productivity is relatively low and quality non-farm employment opportunities are limited. Geographical disparities also persist, particularly in states such as Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Why is poverty estimated in different ways?

POVERTY CAN BE measured via monetary and non-monetary approaches. The first identifies households unable to meet a minimum consumption expenditure level covering food and non-food items. The poverty ratio shows the percentage of such people in the total population. Non-monetary measures capture deprivation in health, education, and living standards. India traditionally measured poverty using per capita monthly consumption expenditure derived from NSSO surveys. The Planning Commission adopted successive poverty lines based on expert recommendations until NITI Aayog shifted towards multidimensional poverty measurement.

How has India’s poverty estimates evolved over the decades?

The 1962 Working Group, associated with Dandekar and Rath, proposed a monthly poverty line of `100 for a five-member family, or `20 per person, at 1960-61 prices, based on nutritional recommendations of ICMR. Education and healthcare expenditure was excluded, as these were provided by the State.

The 1979 Task Force chaired by YK Alagh used calorie requirements of 2,400 kcal per person daily in rural areas and 2,100 kcal in urban areas to establish poverty lines using 1973-74 NSS data. The resulting poverty estimate was 54.9%.

The 1993 Lakdawala Expert Group retained Alagh’s approach but introduced state-specific poverty lines using Uniform Recall Period (URP) consumption data. Subsequently, the Tendulkar Committee adopted the 2004-05 urban poverty line and introduced Mixed Recall Period (MRP) consumption data, estimating poverty at 36% in 1993-94 and 26.1% in 1999-2000.

The Rangarajan Expert Group revisited these estimates, accounting for changing consumption patterns and nutritional requirements. It proposed monthly per capita poverty lines of `972 for rural and `1,407 for urban India, estimating the 2011-12 poverty ratio at 29.5%. However, the government did not formally accept these estimates.

How does NITI Aayog’s MPI work?

RECOGNISING THAT INCOME alone cannot capture poverty, NITI Aayog adopted the Alkire-Foster methodology underlying the Global MPI. Its national framework retained the 10 Global MPI indicators and added maternal health and bank accounts to reflect national priorities. The MPI combines two measures: the headcount ratio (H), representing the proportion of multidimensionally poor people, and intensity (A), representing their average deprivation. Thus, MPI = H × A.

NITI Aayog’s 2023 Progress Review, based on NFHS-4 and NFHS-5 data, reported that multidimensional poverty declined from 24.85% in 2015-16 to 14.96% in 2019-21. Intensity fell from 47.14% to 44.39%, while MPI declined from 0.117 to 0.066, lifting 135 million people out of multidimensional poverty. A subsequent estimate showed a decline from 29.17% in 2013–14 to 11.28% in 2022–23, representing approximately 248.2 million people escaping multidimensional poverty.

l How do the different poverty estimates compare?

RELIABLE ESTIMATES ARE essential to assess whether economic growth is translating into a minimum acceptable standard of living for all citizens.

India has not published an official consumption-based poverty estimate after 2011-12. However, independent researchers have produced different estimates using the 2022–23 Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES).

Sethu, Abhinav Surya and Ruthu estimated overall poverty at 26.4%, comprising 27.4% in rural and 23.7% in urban areas, using the Rangarajan methodology. In contrast, C Rangarajan and S Mahendra Dev estimated poverty at 10.8% in 2022-23, down from 21.9% in 2011-12.

An SBI report, updating the Tendulkar poverty lines, estimated rural poverty at 7.2% and urban poverty at 4.6% in 2022–23, compared with 25.7% and 13.7%, respectively, in 2011–12.

What do these numbers mean?

THE WORLD BANK’S $3 extreme-poverty threshold and $4.20 lower-middle-income poverty line provide useful benchmarks for assessing India’s progress. Its estimates draw on harmonised surveys, with appropriate methodological caveats. The MPI complements monetary measures by capturing deprivation in essential services such as water, sanitation, and education.

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However, the estimates of people escaping poverty differ substantially: 496 million according to the World Bank (2011-2023) and 248.2 million according to NITI Aayog’s MPI (2013-14 to 2022-23). These differences reflect distinct methodologies and reference periods. A fresh official consumption-based poverty estimates using HCES microdata, alongside an updated MPI based on NFHS-6, would provide a more comprehensive and credible assessment of India’s poverty reduction.

Bhaduri is professor while Shanmugam is former director at Madras School of Economics.