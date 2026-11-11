The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a subsidy of Rs 62,370 crore for phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers for the rabi 2026-27 season (October-March) under the nutrient-based subsidy (NBS) scheme, a move that will insulate farmers from the elevated global prices of these soil nutrients and their inputs.

The allocation for NBS for next rabi season has increased 64% (Rs 24,417 crore) from the previous rabi season (2025-26). The enhanced outlay comes against the backdrop of global fertiliser price volatility and disruptions arising from the West Asia conflict.

This means prices of non-urea soil nutrients, largely used for oilseeds, pulses and wheat, will remain unchanged for the next rabi season and farmers will continue to get diammonium phosphate (DAP) at Rs 1,350 for 50 kg bag, despite global volatility in the price.

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NBS also provides for special assistance for DAP, extension of these provisions to Triple Superphosphate (TSP) and Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP), freight subsidy for Single Superphosphate (SSP), and continuation of subsidy on ammonium sulphate.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the government said the package would ensure adequate availability of fertilisers during the rabi season, while keeping input costs stable for farmers.

With the increase in NBS, the fertiliser subsidy for FY27 is estimated at Rs 2.4 lakh crore-Rs 2.5 lakh crore, higher than Rs 2.17 lakh crore incurred in FY26.

In the first two quarters of the current fiscal, the fertiliser subsidy outgo was Rs 66,634 crore (April-June) and Rs 59,200 crore (July-September), respectively.

The Budget Estimate (BE) for the fertiliser subsidy for the current fiscal was Rs 1.71 lakh crore. The fertiliser ministry’s estimate of the subsidy requirement for the year after re-appropriation order currently stands at Rs 1.94 lakh crore. This estimate is likely to be revised further upwards.

“The adequate subsidy allocation would bring in some parity for the domestic manufacturers and ensure price stability for the NPK fertilisers for the farmers,” S Sankarasubramanian, chairman, Fertiliser Association of India (FAI), told FE.

Sankarasubramanian said the enhanced support will help ensure adequate availability of P&K fertilisers at affordable prices, promote balanced plant nutrition and provide an important impetus to domestic production.

NBS is announced for both kharif and rabi seasons. Even though a policy of “fixed subsidy” has been in place for P&K fertilisers since 2010, in practice, the government has been adjusting the subsidies based on global prices in the recent years to help farmers.

Under the NBS scheme, the government provides subsidies on 28 grades of P&K fertilisers, including DAP, through fertiliser manufacturers and importers.

Subsidies are paid directly to fertiliser companies, enabling them to sell fertilisers to farmers at affordable prices using point-of-sale machines.

In FY26, out of the total consumption of 70 MT of fertiliser, urea consumption was 40 MT. While India imported about 10 MT of urea last fiscal, domestic production of the soil nutrient mostly depends on imported feedstock, as LNG prices have also increased since the Gulf crisis.

The government’s subsidy burden is rising as urea continues to be sold at Rs 266.50 per 45 kg bag fixed back in March 2018, against global prices exceeding Rs 4,000 a bag.