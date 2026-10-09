The GST Council has recommended allowing passenger transport and rental services using electric vehicles (EVs) to opt for a 5% GST rate with restricted input tax credit (ITC), in a move aimed at bringing greater tax clarity to electric mobility services.

The recommendation covers passenger transport services and rental services of motor vehicles with operators, where the service is provided using an electric vehicle and the cost of battery charging is included in the consideration.

Under the proposed framework, operators providing passenger transport using EVs will have the option to pay GST at 5%, subject to restrictions on input tax credit. The same treatment would apply to rental services of motor vehicles provided with an operator, where an EV is used.

The inclusion of battery charging costs in the consideration is significant as it provides clarity for services where the operator bears the cost of charging the vehicle. However, EV charging as a standalone service continues to attract 18% GST. This means the 5% rate proposed by the Council applies to the bundled passenger transport or rental service, including charging costs, rather than changing the GST rate applicable to charging services themselves.

The move could have implications for fleet operators, app-based mobility platforms, corporate transport providers and other businesses using EVs for passenger transport and rental services. The recommendation, however, is not a blanket reduction in GST on all EV-related services, as it is specifically linked to passenger transport and rental services provided with an operator.

The Council’s recommendation is part of a wider set of changes relating to services considered at its 57th meeting.

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For operators, the final impact will depend on the extent of ITC restrictions and the detailed provisions notified by the government.

The recommendation comes as electric vehicles increasingly enter commercial passenger transport and fleet operations. For operators, the tax treatment could become particularly relevant where charging costs are included in the overall price charged to customers.