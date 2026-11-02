Grain-based ethanol manufacturers have urged the Centre to review procurement prices and allocation norms for the 2026-27 supply year, warning that restrictions on sugar-based feedstocks could disrupt supplies and undermine the viability of maize-based distilleries.

The government has barred oil marketing companies (OMCs) from procuring ethanol made from sugarcane juice, sugar syrup and B-heavy molasses for the November 2026-October 2027 supply year.

“The procurement price for maize-based ethanol had been cut from Rs 71.86/litre to Rs 68.86/litre, would hit the financial viability of corn-based distilleries and farmers’ income,” CK Jain, president, Grain Ethanol Manufacturers’ Association (GEMA), told FE.

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Jain said the latest tender placed a disproportionate burden on rice-based feedstocks, particularly FCI’s surplus foodgrain, priced at Rs 60.32 per litre, and damaged foodgrains, priced at Rs 64 per litre. This, he said, could weaken maize’s role in the biofuel sector.

Industry sources said the price differential had created uncertainty over the distribution of procurement demand, particularly as maize prices had risen sharply to around Rs 27 per kg from Rs 18 per kg a year ago.

GEMA is also concerned that maize may not receive an adequate share of procurement under the OMCs’ lowest-price-based allocation mechanism.

The industry estimates that ethanol production from damaged foodgrains and broken rice could rise substantially, with the combined volume projected to increase from an estimated 800 million litres last year to more than 7,000 million litres in the current ethanol supply year.

“Broken rice supply will be crucial as historically its contribution towards ethanol manufacturing has never increased beyond 1000 million litres,” Jain said.

Industry representatives fear that increased competition from broken-rice ethanol, priced at Rs 64 per litre, could force maize-based producers to lower their prices, eventually putting pressure on the prices farmers receive for maize.

The food ministry had earlier said that the inclusion of maize as a feedstock for ethanol production had helped provide farmers with an assured market and better prices.

During the 2024-25 ethanol supply year, 13.11 million tonne of maize was used for ethanol production, compared with nearly 5 million tonne of broken rice and surplus rice supplied by the FCI.

Last month, state-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation, on behalf of the OMCs, invited bids for 11,000 million litres of ethanol for the 2026-27 supply year to meet the target of blending 20% ethanol with petrol. The tender permits bids for ethanol produced from maize, broken rice, FCI’s surplus rice and C-heavy molasses, which has a lower sugar content.

The exclusion of sugarcane juice, sugar syrup and B-heavy molasses follows the government’s directive to halt the diversion of sugar towards ethanol production amid concerns over a possible decline in sugarcane output and sugar production.

The OMCs have extended the deadline for submitting bids for the 2026-27 supply year to November 5 from October 29, 2026.

Industry estimates suggest that in the 2025-26 supply year, only 2,750 million litres, or around 26% of the total ethanol requirement, came from sugar-based feedstocks. Grain-based sources accounted for 7,610 million litres, or 74%t, comprising 5,180 million litres from maize and 3,050 million litres from rice.

Industry sources estimate that 2025-26 ESY, only 2,750 million litres of ethanol, about 26% of the total requirement, was sourced from sugar-based feedstocks, compared to 7,610 million litres (74%) from grain-based sources—5,180 million litres from maize (47%) and 3,050 million litres from rice (27%).

The FCI diverts surplus rice for ethanol production after meeting requirements under the National Food Security Act, other welfare schemes and maintaining the prescribed buffer stock. It had stopped supplying rice for ethanol production during the 2022-23 supply year.