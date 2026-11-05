India will open monthly windows for companies seeking deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil and gas exploration blocks, replacing the existing three-window system with 12 opportunities annually, as the government moves to accelerate offshore exploration and attract investment in domestic hydrocarbon production.

The Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) has also proposed major changes to bidding and revenue-sharing terms, including removing revenue-share quotations from bid evaluation and relaxing financial requirements for companies partnering with ONGC and Oil India.

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Under the special Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP), a 21-day expression of interest (EoI) window will open on the first of every month. Each window will have its own evaluation, bidding and award process running simultaneously.

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“Bidders need not wait for a single annual round,” DGH said in its advance notice to prospective bidders.

The changes form part of the government’s Rs 84,084-crore Samudra Manthan National Offshore Exploration Scheme, approved in July to accelerate exploration in India’s deepwater and ultra-deepwater areas.

A major change concerns the evaluation of exploration bids. Companies will be selected on their committed work programmes rather than revenue-share quotations. The originator of a block will receive 10 marks, while demonstrated deepwater or ultra-deepwater drilling experience will carry another 10 marks.

For Category-I deepwater blocks, revenue-sharing obligations will also be relaxed. During the first five years of production, the government will receive a share only when windfall gains accrue. From the sixth year, the applicable share will be the higher of 5% of revenue or the prescribed windfall gain slab.

The existing bidding framework required Category-I bidders to quote a government revenue share, which carried 30 marks out of 100.

DGH has also eased eligibility requirements for exploration partnerships. Where ONGC or Oil India demonstrates the entire required net worth as operator, the financial capacity of its partner will not be separately assessed, provided the partner is an eligible international oil company or foreign national oil company with a net worth of at least $10 billion.

Such foreign partners will also be allowed to transfer their interests to an Indian national oil company already party to the contract without prior government approval.

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Companies meeting net-worth requirements independently will no longer need parent-company financial and performance guarantees.

Bidders can also furnish a single revolving bid bond of $2 million covering all special OALP bids, instead of submitting separate bonds. The bond must be an electronic bank guarantee or an IRDAI-regulated insurance surety bond.

Under Samudra Manthan, Rs 43,200 crore has been earmarked for drilling 60 deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploratory wells, with government support covering up to 50% of eligible drilling costs, subject to a ceiling of Rs 675 crore per well.

DGH said the detailed bidding notice, modalities and model revenue-sharing contract would be published subsequently. “This notice is for information only,” it said, clarifying that the final published terms would prevail.