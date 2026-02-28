The government on Friday announced temporary discontinuation of rice fortification under Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) and other social schemes citing that prolonged storage of grain lead to micronutrient reduction and shortening of shelf life.

The food ministry has stated that considering current procurement volumes and annual offtake, rice remains in storage for two to three years.

Food ministry cites IIT Kharagpur on key shelf-life factors

According to food ministry, a study by the IIT Kharagpur to assess the shelf life of fortified rice kernels and fortified rice under actual storage conditions in diverse agro-climatic zones in the country found that factors such as moisture content, storage conditions, temperature, relative humidity and packaging material critically influence the stability and shelf life of grain.

“Based on findings of the study it has been decided to temporarily discontinue fortification of rice until a more robust and effective nutrient delivery mechanism is developed and operationalised,” the ministry stated.

The ministry said that against an annual allocation of 37.2 million tonne (MT) of rice to PMGKAY and other welfare schemes, the total availability in the central pool is projected at 67.4 MT.

“This decision of temporary discontinuation of the fortification process does not entail any reduction in foodgrain entitlements and will not affect operations under the PDS, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), or the Mid-Day Meal Scheme,” the food ministry said in a statement.

The grain fortification aimed at addressing anaemia and micro-nutrient deficiencies among the beneficiaries under PMGKAY or free ration scheme.

The target of universal coverage to supply fortified rice in all the social sector schemes of the government was reached by March 2024.

In October, 2024, the cabinet had approved continuation of universal supply of fortified rice under PMGKAY, Integrated Child Development Service , and PM POSHAN till end of December 2028 at a cost of Rs 17,082 crore.

Fortification of rice helps increase vitamin and mineral content in diets and helps achieve nutritional security.

Rice fortification is carried out by adding fortified rice kernels (FRKs), containing micro-nutrients such as iron, folic acid, and Vitamin B12, into regular rice.

There are 21,000 rice mills which have installed blenders.

In April, 2022, the cabinet committee on economic affairs had approved providing fortified rice to all the beneficiaries by end of FY24.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address on the 75th Independence Day speech, in 2021, made an announcement on fortification of rice so as to provide nutrition to every poor person of the country to overcome malnutrition and lack of essential nutrients in women, children, lactating mothers etc. as it poses major obstacles in their development.