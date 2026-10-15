India’s merchandise exports surged 23% year-on-year to $44.4 billion in September, led by brisk shipments of engineering goods, electronics and petroleum products, raising hopes that annual goods shipments could exceed $550 billion despite global trade uncertainties.

With double-digit growth for every month since April, goods exports in the first half of the current financial year rose 18.5% to $259.9 billion. Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said the high export growth would possibly be maintained in the second half of the year.

The government is targeting total exports of goods and services of $1 trillion in FY27, against $863.11 billion in FY26. Exports of goods and services during April-September stood at $476.20 billion.

Despite crude oil prices rising around 68% year-on-year in September, merchandise import growth was contained at 8% to $74.6 billion, as gold and silver imports contracted sharply. The merchandise trade deficit for September stood at $30.2 billion.

Engineering goods, accounting for about 28% of merchandise exports in September, grew 21% year-on-year to $12.2 billion. Electronics exports jumped 70.4% to $5.3 billion, while petroleum product shipments rose 31.9% to $6.2 billion.

“This high double-digit growth shows that the country’s engineering sector can withstand external shocks,” said Pankaj Chadha, chairman of the Engineering Export Promotion Council. Geopolitical tensions and trade-route disruptions remain risks, but new trade agreements could open up additional markets, he added.

Other major export performers included gems and jewellery, up 18.9% to $3.4 billion; chemicals, up 24.2% to $2.9 billion; and pharmaceuticals, which grew 4.6% to $2.7 billion.

On the import side, the crude oil bill rose 30.7% to $18.3 billion, while electronics imports increased 51.5% to $14.9 billion. Gold imports plunged 81.2% to $1.80 billion and silver imports fell 49.1% to $665 million.

Merchandise imports during April-September rose 16.3% to $437.53 billion.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations president SC Ralhan said the strong first-half performance provided a firm foundation for the $1 trillion export ambition, but sustained orders and deeper market penetration would be essential to maintain momentum.

Services exports in September declined marginally by 0.87% to $36.35 billion, which Agrawal attributed to a slowdown in travel and tourism amid the West Asia situation. Services imports rose 8.96% to $19.44 billion.

During April-September, services exports increased 8.69% to $216.31 billion, while imports grew 13.32% to $113.60 billion.