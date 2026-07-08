Global growth is cooling this year and the reason is not hard to spot — an energy shock from the Iran war has rippled through economies everywhere. Yet in the middle of that slowdown, India is still managing to stand out.

In its July 2026 World Economic Outlook Update, the International Monetary Fund trimmed its global growth forecast to a sluggish 3% for 2026, down from the average of 3.5% observed in 2024-25. The trigger was Iran’s response to US and Israeli attacks on February 28, when Tehran shut down the Strait of Hormuz.

Energy prices spiked as a result and the IMF now expects oil to finish the year nearly 32% higher, pushing global consumer prices up 4.7%, compared to 4.1% in 2025. Notably, the latest report was finalised before US President Donald Trump on Wednesday declared the ceasefire with Iran to be “over”.

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India’s economic growth looks stable

Against that backdrop, India’s numbers look almost unbothered. The IMF has projected India’s economy to grow 6.4% in FY26-27, a modest 0.1 percentage point trim from its April forecast, before accelerating to 6.7% in FY27-28.

The IMF credited the resilience to strong private consumption and services activity, reiterating that India remains among the fastest-growing major economies, even as that pace slows from last year’s sizzling 7.7%.

The IMF said its revised forecast for India was driven by two key factors. “On the upside, we have the better-than-expected outturn in the most recent data, but we also have high-frequency indicators through April showing quite a bit of resilience in overall economic activity,” Deniz Igan, Division Chief for World Economic Studies, told reporters while explaining the projections for India.

However, she said these positive factors are more than offset in 2026 by higher energy prices reflected in the IMF’s latest baseline, along with a stronger pass-through of elevated global oil prices to fuel prices in India.

AI insulated economies

Not every economy is weathering the shock the same way. Nations that produce their own energy or that are riding the current AI investment wave, are proving far more insulated. The United States is a case in point. According to the July World Economic Outlook, the American economy is expected to grow 2.3% this year, up from 2.1% in 2025 and unchanged from its April call, helped by 2025 tax cuts, strong productivity gains and a buoyant stock market.

Europe hasn’t been as fortunate. The 21 countries sharing the euro are collectively forecast to grow just 0.9% this year, down sharply from 1.4% in 2025, as higher energy costs bite into an already fragile recovery. China, the world’s second-largest economy, is expected to expand 4.6%, though marginally better than the IMF’s April estimate. As per the report, public works spending, high-tech manufacturing and strong exports have helped China offset the drag from higher energy costs and an ongoing property market slump.

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Who’s safe and who’s not?

Put it all together and a pattern emerges — this is a slowdown built around energy exposure, not demand collapse. Economies that import heavily and depend on cheap oil are taking the hit; those with domestic energy production, AI-linked investment or strong consumption bases are holding up.

India, powered largely by its own consumers rather than exports or energy imports, sits firmly in the second camp. It is still growing faster than any other major economy in a year the IMF is calling sluggish almost everywhere else in the world.