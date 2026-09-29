With deficient monsoon rains this season, the government on Tuesday set a lower foodgrain production target of 373.93 million tonnes (MT) for the 2026-27 crop year (July-June), against an estimated output of 376.56 MT in 2025-26.

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the production target was marginally revised downward due to the El Niño impact on rains. The projection for the next crop year includes a rabi output target of 177.72 MT, which is higher than the previous year’s actual winter crops output of 174.51 MT.

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“We have set targets by taking into account factors such as water availability and soil moisture, and by holding state-wise consultations to adjust cropping patterns in the face of adverse conditions. Our aim is to avoid water-intensive crops in areas that have received low rainfall and where reservoir levels and soil moisture are low, instead, we intend to promote sowing of pulses and oilseeds in those regions,” Chouhan said at the briefing at the National Agriculture Confernece – rabi campaign, 2026.

On monsoon deficiency, Chouhan said, “although rainfall (during June-September period) is currently deficient by around 12% (against the benchmark), there is no major crisis at some places; standing kharif crops are better than last year while few places have been impacted by deficient rainfall,” he said.

Preliminary reports indicate that around 0.61 million hectare (Mha) of cropped area in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat has been affected by excessive rainfall, floods or drought. A detailed scientific assessment of the damage is being undertaken, he said.

Despite uneven rainfall distribution this monsoon season, the overall kharif crops – paddy, pulses, oilseeds, sugarcane, cotton and coarse cereals – sowing area has declined by only around 1% (at 109.49 million hectare), he said.

“Rice has recorded the largest decline in acreage, with the sown area down by around 1.63 Mha, while maize, soybean and cotton have also seen some reduction,” Chouhan stated.

He directed states to put in place effective arrangements to protect crops from diseases and pests, ensure saturation of all eligible farmers with Kisan Credit Cards and conduct transparent crop cutting experiments under the crop insurance scheme

When asked whether more states were facing drought-like conditions in addition to Karnataka and Maharashtra, Chouhan said information received so far points to concerns in these two states, parts of Andhra Pradesh, including Rayalaseema and adjoining areas, parts of Telangana and parts of Rajasthan.

According to the ministry, the total requirement of various kinds of fertilisers – urea, DAPand NPK – for the next rabi season is projected at 38 MT.

The opening stock of fertilisers at the beginning of season on October 1, is projected at 17.02 MT – urea (8.33 MT), DAP (3.03 MT) and NPKs (5.65 MT) – . The stock is 47% more than the availability of the soil nutrients of 12.33 MT on October 1, 2025

“Despite the global challenges, there is no shortage of fertiliser in the country and there are sufficient supplies available for the rabi season,” Chouhan said.