Food inflation, as measured by the revised consumer food price index (CFPI), moved sharply upwards to touch 8.94% in October, primarily because onion, ginger, garlic, sugar, chicken, and edible oils became far costlier.

Sequentially, the CFPI rose by 0.94% last month from the September level. Food inflation was 7.74% in September 2026, and it was in negative territory for seven months through December 2025.

ALSO READ Rising prices of pulses: Govt likely to make stock declaration mandatory

Food inflation was 2.13% in January 2026, when the new consumer price index (CPI) series with a base year of 2024 was introduced by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI). Earlier highest food inflation was reported at 9.04% in November, 2024.

Advertisement

Inflation in onion (116.22%), garlic (60.74%), ginger (48.32%), lemon (47.3%), sugar (26.94%), chicken (11.32%) and mustard oil (9.82%) reported steep hikes, according to the statistics ministry. The retail prices of vegetable oils in the category rose to 11.11% in October year-on-year.

Average retail onion prices rose to Rs 53.81/kg on Thursday, up 100% from a year earlier. Retail prices have risen by more than 50% over the past two months, while prices in Delhi-NCR have crossed Rs 60/kg.

Trade sources attributed the price rise to reports of a 5-7% decline in kharif onion output in Maharashtra, the country’s largest onion-producing state, due to lower acreage and delayed monsoon rains.

Inflation in rice last month was 12.51% compared to 8.27% in September, 2026. According to the agriculture ministry, paddy sowing this season has lagged 4% to 42.68 million hectare (Mha) in the ongoing kharif season compared to the previous year owing to deficient monsoon rains.

According to rating agency ICRA, the YoY inflation in the food and beverage segment might remain elevated above the 8% mark in November 2026, similar to the print seen in October 2026, with upward pressure from prices of items such as milk, sugar and onions.

“The deficient monsoon and inadequate replenishment of reservoir levels have heightened concerns regarding the rabi crop outlook and food inflation,” Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA, said.

Despite the rise in food inflation, prices of potato (-14.24%), cauliflower (-10.57%), coconut (- 5.6%), Brinjal (- 3.34%) and cabbage (- 1.92%). There was moderate inflation in wheat (3.05%) and tomato (5.84%) last month year-on-year.

Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda said the ongoing harvest prospects will throw more light on how food prices will behave. “Area under cultivation was lower for rice, maize, oilseeds, cotton and sugarcane. It has also been reported that pulses production especially tur could be lower this time which can lead to spike in prices,”he observed.

Overall, the area sown under the kharif crops—paddy, pulses, oilseeds, cotton, sugarcane and coarse cereals—stood lower at 109.49 Mha, 1.4% below the previous year’s level, according to the agriculture ministry

Sowing of rabi crops – wheat, mustard and chana and other crops – has commenced and will continue till the end of December.