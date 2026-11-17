The mutual fund industry is expected to press for relief on capital gains tax and securities transaction tax (STT) when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets representatives of capital market representatives in New Delhi on Wednesday as part of pre-Budget consultations.

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) is likely to seek relaxation in long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax on equity and debt mutual funds in the Union Budget for 2027-28, according to sources familiar with the industry’s proposals.

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The demand for easing capital gains tax, especially for foreign investors, has gained momentum in recent months. Market participants argue that a more favourable tax regime could attract greater foreign portfolio investment.

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Sitharaman had indicated in October that she was open to hearing stakeholders’ views on capital gains tax and STT. Responding to questions on whether the finance ministry was considering tax relief, she described the debate among domestic and overseas investors as healthy and said she would carefully consider their suggestions before finalising the Budget.

LTCG tax on listed equities and equity-oriented mutual funds was reintroduced in the Union Budget 2018, after being abolished in 2004. The Union Budget 2024 subsequently raised the tax rate from 10% to 12.5%, while increasing the annual exemption threshold from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.25 lakh.

Apart from capital gains tax relief, Amfi is expected to seek easier norms for offshore investments through GIFT City, amid growing appetite among Indian investors for exposure to overseas markets.

The industry has been consistently seeking a more favourable tax treatment for mutual funds. Ahead of the Union Budget 2026, Amfi had proposed a reduction in STT on arbitrage and equity savings funds, restoration of the short-term capital gains tax rate to 15% from 20%, and reinstatement of indexation benefits for debt mutual funds.

It had also sought to bring mutual fund units investing in specified infrastructure sub-sectors within the ambit of long-term assets eligible for capital gains tax exemptions.

Wednesday’s consultations will provide the industry an opportunity to renew these demands as the government begins shaping its tax proposals for the February 2027 Budget.