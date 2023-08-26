scorecardresearch
FM Sitharaman meets UK Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch; discuss investment, FTA

Earlier in the day, Sitharaman also met European Commission Executive vice president V Dombrovskis and discussed bilateral economic and financial issues of mutual interests.

Written by PTI
During the meeting, the two ministers discussed bilateral investment and trade issues of mutual interests.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday met UK Trade Secretary of State Kemi Badenoch and discussed bilateral investment and free trade agreement (FTA).

“ FM Smt. @nsitharaman and Secretary Ms. @KemiBadenoch briefly exchanged views and also reaffirmed the commitment by both sides for taking the ongoing negotiations on India-UK #FTA and India-UK #BIT to an early conclusion,” the finance ministry tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Sitharaman also met European Commission Executive vice president V Dombrovskis and discussed bilateral economic and financial issues of mutual interests.

“In their interactions, Smt. @nsitharaman and Mr. @VDombrovskis exchanged views on ongoing consultations for India-EU Investment Protection Agreement #IPA and India-EU Free Trade Agreement #FTA,” the ministry tweeted.

First published on: 26-08-2023 at 13:58 IST

