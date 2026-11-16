The government’s fertiliser subsidy spending has already touched Rs 1.46 lakh crore in the current financial year, reaching 85% of the full-year budget estimate (BE) of Rs 1.71 lakh crore. This is because elevated global prices of finished fertilisers and LNG, a key feedstock for urea, continue to inflate costs.

There’s been some easing in international prices of the relevant products over the recent months. However, even after taking this into account, the subsidy bill could exceed the BE by at least Rs 60,000 crore. Yet, this would come as a relative relief for the government. A sharp spike in crude oil and its derivatives, including LNG and urea, early in the fiscal year, particularly during April-June, had raised fears that the fertiliser subsidy bill could double from the budgeted level.

The fertiliser ministry’s current estimate of the subsidy requirement for the year, following a re-appropriation order, stands at Rs 1.84 lakh crore. However, this is a customary estimate based on the assumption that costs for the remaining part of the year would stay at the originally budgeted levels, an unlikely scenario. The estimate is, therefore, likely to be revised upwards.

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Although global urea prices have declined sharply from their May peak, sourcing fertilisers from West Asia remains a challenge. Besides, the government recently revised the subsidy for phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers under the nutrient-based subsidy scheme for the rabi 2026-27 season by 64% year-on-year to Rs 63,370 crore. This increase has been factored into the fertiliser ministry’s latest re-appropriation order.

The government has been a following a consistent policy to insulate the farmers from the fluctuations in global prices of soil nutrients and their inputs by keeping the retail issue prices unchanged, In the case of P&K fertilirers, a “fixed subsidy” policy under NBS regime was put in place in 2010, but in practice, the subsidy disbursement remained open-ended, particularly in recent years.

According to sources, of the fertiliser expenditure already incurred this fiscal year, Rs 1.05 lakh crore has gone toward imports and domestic production of urea, the country’s most consumed soil nutrient. Around Rs 41,000 crore has been expended so far for subsidies for imports as well as domestic production of fertilisers such as di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), muriate of potash (MoP) and NPKs.

With easing supplies and diversified imports, the landed cost of urea has declined by around 62% to $362/tonne last month, down from a peak of $947/tonne in May 2026. The global price of urea dropped 17% in October year-on-year, according to the Department of Fertilisers.

However, the global prices of DAP increased by 5% to $897/tonne in October, from $853/tonne in April 2026, according to official data. The prices of DAP last month increased by 18% in October compared to $758/tonne a year ago, according to trade sources, because of the rise in freight due to conflict in West Asia.

Global prices of sulphur, used in the manufacturing of fertiliser including DAP and single super phosphate, soared 141% to $914/tonne in October compared to the previous year because of global conflicts. However prices of sulphur have softened since September, when it had crossed $1030/tonne. Prices of muriate of potash have increased by about 10% to $383/tonne last month year-on-year.

In FY26, expenditure on fertiliser subsidies was Rs 2.17 lakh crore – Rs 1.42 lakh crore for urea and Rs 74,999 crore for nutrient-based subsidy. This was a 17% increase over the revised estimate of Rs 1.86 lakh crore. This, according to officials, is due to the rise in fertiliser prices from March 2026.

In FY26, out of the total consumption of 70 million tonne (MT) of fertiliser, urea consumption was 40 MT. While India imported about 10 MT of urea last fiscal, domestic production of the soil nutrient mostly depends on imported feedstock as LNG prices have also increased since the Gulf crisis.

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The government’s subsidy burden is rising as urea continues to be sold at Rs 266.50 per 45 kg bag fixed back in March 2018 against global prices exceeding Rs 4,000 a bag. Despite the global price fluctuations, the retail price of DAP has been maintained at Rs 1,350 per 50 kg bag for farmers, a senior official said.

Meanwhile, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) is set to undertake a comprehensive performance audit of the urea subsidy framework, examining its efficiency, leakage, diversion for non-agricultural purposes and environmental sustainability. The two-year exercise assumes significance against the backdrop of the huge and rising fiscal expenditure on fertiliser subsidies.

The CAG last conducted a comprehensive audit of the sector in 2011. “A lot of things have changed in the administration of fertiliser subsidy since 2011. New systems have come in, including the point-of-sale direct benefit framework and the Integrated Fertiliser Management System. We thought that we should approach this sector in a very comprehensive way,” a person aware of the CAG move told FE earlier.