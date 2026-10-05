The Reserve Bank of India’s FCNR(B) push has helped turn what could have been a sizeable hole in India’s balance of payments (BoP) into a comfortable surplus. But the $133-billion lifeline has come at a cost — excess rupee liquidity, hedging and sterilisation expenses, and a repayment bill that will begin over the next three to five years.

The success of the scheme can be gauged from the fact that it was closed a month ahead of the September 30 deadline. The window came at a time when India was grappling with a BoP deficit, weak capital inflows and pressure on the rupee. Economists now expect India to end FY27 with a BoP surplus of $65-90 billion — a complete reversal from a probable deficit.

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“The FCNR(B) scheme was necessary, as it helped avert a potential $60 billion BoP deficit. Without it, the rupee could have depreciated much more sharply, triggering further outflows from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs),” said Gaura Sengupta, chief economist at IDFC FIRST Bank.

With inflows substantially exceeding initial expectations, Sengupta now expects a BoP surplus of around $90 billion in FY27.

Banks mobilised $133 billion through FCNR(B) deposits, according to RBI data. Including external commercial borrowings (ECBs) and overseas foreign currency borrowings (OFCBs), total inflows under the special measures reached $143.59 billion.

The inflows strengthened India’s external position and gave the RBI’s foreign exchange reserves a significant boost.

But the flip side was a flood of rupee liquidity into the banking system. System liquidity surged to a record Rs 11.16 lakh crore on September 6, forcing the RBI to step up absorption through variable rate reverse repos (VRRRs), open market operations (OMOs) and forex swaps. Liquidity has since moderated following RBI bond sales and tax-related outflows, falling to Rs 4.87 lakh crore by September 30.

The scheme also carries a cost for the central bank. This includes the concession embedded in the forex hedge offered to banks, the cost of absorbing the rupee liquidity created by the inflows and the currency risk carried on the RBI’s balance sheet.

Sengupta estimates the RBI’s net annual cost at around $1.6 billion, including the swap cost and liquidity absorption through instruments such as VRRRs. Part of this cost can be offset because the foreign currency received can be invested in assets such as US Treasuries, generating interest income.

“Considering the benefits, the costs of the scheme were relatively immaterial. Having said that, it complicated liquidity management. But we would have been far worse off without it,” Sengupta said.

The eventual cost will depend on how much liquidity the RBI has to absorb, which instruments it uses and the returns it earns on the foreign assets acquired against these inflows. A negative carry could emerge if the cost of sterilising domestic liquidity exceeds the returns earned on foreign assets.

The bigger concern, however, may lie a few years down the road.

Unlike equity or other forms of permanent capital, FCNR(B) deposits are borrowed money. As the deposits mature over the next three to five years, banks will have to repay depositors, potentially creating sizeable foreign currency outflows.

“We need to watch particularly how the capital account evolves going ahead; the recent volatility in capital flows is a concern. After two months of inflows, September saw significant outflows again,” said Indranil Pan, chief economist at YES Bank.

Anitha Rangan, chief economist at RBL Bank, added that since these are essentially borrowed funds that will have to be repaid in three to five years, India must use this period to strengthen more resilient sources of capital.

Pan estimates that nearly $80 billion, including principal and interest, could eventually flow out as these deposits mature. The risk could become more pronounced if global uncertainty persists and capital flows remain under pressure.

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There is another concern: the special window may have effectively frontloaded some non-resident Indian deposits that would otherwise have arrived over the next few years, potentially making subsequent inflows weaker.

Rangan emphasised that India needs to attract more stable foreign capital to ensure that FCNR(B) repayments are absorbed smoothly. Recent trade agreements with various countries could help, though their impact on investment flows will take time to materialise.

For now, the FCNR(B) window has done what it was designed to do — buy India time, shore up its external buffers and ease pressure on the rupee. The challenge is to use that breathing space to attract more durable capital before the borrowed dollars start heading back.