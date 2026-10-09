The number of e-way bills generated under the Goods and Service Tax (GST) system rose to a record high of 141.53 million in September, indicating increased movement of goods ahead of the festive season. According to GST Network data, the number of e-way bills rose 7.2% year-on-year in September. Yet, this was the second slowest pace of growth in nearly four years, partly due to a high base.

An e-way bill is an electronic GST document that evidences the movement of goods worth more than Rs 50,000.

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E-way bill generation had grown 21% in September 2025. Sequentially, e-way bills increased 1.8% in September from 139.09 million in August.

September transactions will be reflected in the October GST revenues. In September this year, gross GST revenues rose 14.7% year on year, representing largely August sales.

“The record number of e-way bills in September could be attributed to increased festive-season demand and businesses stocking up to meet the expected rise in consumer demand during the festive period,” said Rahul Shekhar, partner-indirect tax, Nangia Global. “The trend indicates healthy goods movement ahead of the festive season, although the sustainability of this growth will depend on actual consumer spending in the coming months,” Shekhar said.

The growth in e-way bill collection is considered a lead indicator of economic activity and domestic trade.

An increase in e-way bills generally suggests GST collections would be robust the following month, as most transactions will be reflected in the next month’s collections.

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“Thursday’s announcements further establish the government’s push for ease of doing business in India as we move towards a trust-based tech-enabled GST regime,” said Prashanth Agarwal, partner, PwC India. “The Council’s reported focus on automatic refunds, simpler registration, liberal input tax credit, decriminalisation of GST and reduced interpretational uncertainty should improve predictability, ease compliance and give a significant boost to the economy at large,” Agarwal said.