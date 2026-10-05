The proposal to remove the arrest provisions under the Goods and Service Tax regime is a significant step, tax and legal experts said, adding that, if implemented, it would set a clearer institutional boundary between determination of tax liability and criminal enforcement.

This, along with the proposal to revamp the prosecution provisions, would help reduce litigation and bring greater certainty to businesses, they said.

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The current framework empowers authorities to arrest for specified offences such as fake invoicing and fraudulent availment or utilisation of input tax credit.

This power, while serving as a deterrent, particularly against organised tax fraud, also placed significant coercive power in the hands of the tax administration, said Manoj Mishra, partner and tax controversy management leader, Grant Thornton Bharat.

“We have seen that these powers under have been used to harass taxpayers. Taxpayers have alleged that they have been harassed and have been asked to pay hefty amounts of taxes, in some cases at 3 or 4 am, and the courts have taken such cases seriously,” said Pranshu G, partner at Ashok Pranshu & Co.

Such wide powers to arrest are not present under the Income Tax Act, though there is clear procedure there for prosecution, Pranshu said. “But in GST, if there are certain offences under Section 132 and the tax evasion was above Rs 5 crore, then there was power with the commissioner to arrest the person and that was actually used differently,” he added.

A noteworthy example of prosecution under the GST framework is the arrest of then Fino Payments Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Rishi Gupta in February by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI). Gupta was arrested in an investigation related to business partners of the bank, and not GST compliance by the bank itself.

“The proposed shift is therefore not simply about removing an arrest provision; rather, it is about drawing a clearer institutional boundary between determination of tax liability and criminal enforcement,” Mishra said. “This would also be a meaningful departure from the approach adopted under GST, which carried forward criminal enforcement tools that existed under the earlier excise and service-tax framework,” he added.

“Adjudication will now run on a standard that is written down, applies uniformly, and can be relied upon. Small disputes leave the system. Where a demand is worth contesting, contesting it costs less. And where a taxpayer chooses to settle, he does so without a lasting mark against him,” a government official said.

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The GST Council may approve fresh instructions on how notices are issued, heard, and appealed, bringing uniformity across central and state formations. To cut down on small disputes, the Council may approve that no notice will be issued where the amount at stake is below Rs 10,000, according to government sources.

Prosecution has been reworked with ten offences to be taken out of the criminal law altogether, 24 softened, and eleven retained. The threshold for prosecution has been raised to Rs 5 crore from Rs 1 crore. The minimum sentence will go while the maximum sentence in the middle band will come down from three years to two.