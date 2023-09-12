scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

CPI inflation eases to 6.83% in August but stays above RBI’s 2-6% target

India’s retail inflation in the month of August slowed to 6.83 per cent. This is the second month in a row that inflation has come in higher than the upper bound of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) tolerance level of 2-6 per cent.

Written by FE Business
CPI inflation, inflation, retail inflation, food prices, RBI, price hike
India's retail inflation in the month of August slowed to 6.83 per cent.

India’s retail inflation in the month of August slowed to 6.83 per cent, 61 basis points lower in comparison to 7.44 per cent in July, data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed on Tuesday. This was largely led by vegetables, amidst some moderation in the prices for clothing and footwear, housing and miscellaneous items as well. This is the second month in a row that inflation has come in higher than the upper bound of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) tolerance level of 2-6 per cent. 

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 12-09-2023 at 19:35 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS