CPI inflation eases to 6.83% in August but stays above RBI’s 2-6% target

India’s retail inflation in the month of August slowed to 6.83 per cent. This is the second month in a row that inflation has come in higher than the upper bound of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) tolerance level of 2-6 per cent.

India’s retail inflation in the month of August slowed to 6.83 per cent, 61 basis points lower in comparison to 7.44 per cent in July, data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed on Tuesday. This was largely led by vegetables, amidst some moderation in the prices for clothing and footwear, housing and miscellaneous items as well. This is the second month in a row that inflation has come in higher than the upper bound of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) tolerance level of 2-6 per cent.

