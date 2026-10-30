Costlier poultry feed, due to lower output prospects for soybean and maize in the Kharif season, may soon lead to a rise in egg and chicken prices across the country, industry sources said.

Poultry feed prices have currently gone up by 25% to Rs 5200/quintal compared to prices prevailing a month ago, according to Ricky Thapar, Joint Secretary, Poultry Federation of India (PFI). “Currently retail broiler chicken prices are ruling low as it’s considered a ‘lean’ month in terms of demand. Prices are likely to go up soon if the feed prices continue to rise,” Thapar told FE.

Feed which mostly consists of soymeal and maize, accounts for 65%-70% of the cost of production for broiler chicken.

Traders said farm gate prices of live-weight broiler chicken in the Delhi region are currently ruling around Rs 95/kg – Rs 105/kg, while the cost of production because of elevated feed prices is around Rs 110/kg.

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Retail meat prices are currently ruling around Rs 280 – Rs 300/kg. Retail inflation in chicken according to the statistics ministry was 8.41% year-on-year in September.

Sources said that due to erratic monsoon rains in key growing districts of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, soybean prices are ruling around Rs 7000/tonne against the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 5708/quintal for the 2026-27 season.

Similarly maize prices are currently ruling around Rs 3000/quintal against the MSP of Rs 2410/quintal due to rising demand from ethanol manufacturing units and prospects of some drop in output.

PFI in a submission to PMO, urged the government to set up a commission to assess the recurring shortage of maize and other poultry feed material and create daily reporting of bulk traders, sales, inventories and stock movements.

The Soybean Processors Association of India in its assessment has projected domestic soybean meal availability at 8.17 million tonne (MT) for 2026-27 season (October-September) against an estimated demand of 8 MT, leaving a closing carry-forward of O.17 MT by the end of September, 2027.

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“The supply is adequate and there is no shortage,” SOPA has stated. In a communication to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal regarding the poultry industry’s demand to allow 3 million tonnes (MT) of genetically modified soybean meal at zero duty, and the extension of zero-duty import of non-GM soybean to all African countries, SOPA stated that the current price movement is more sentimental than fundamental.

Average egg prices have also been going upwards in the last couple of weeks. Average retail egg prices, according to the department of consumer’s price monitoring cell, rose to Rs 84.931/dozen on Thursday, an 8% year-on-year increase.

The National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC)-recommended average farm-gate prices in October for the Delhi and NCR region were Rs 5.85/piece, which is likely to go up next month as demand picks up with the setting in of winter months while feed prices rise.