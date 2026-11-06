By Anjali Tandon,

As clean energy technologies advance faster than ever, the challenge at this year’s UN climate summit – COP31 – is not just finding solutions but making sure everyone can afford them. The emphasis is now on turning existing commitments into real policies, finance and projects on the ground, writes Anjali Tandon.

What is COP?

COP IS AN acronym for Conference of the Parties. It refers to the annual multilateral meeting of 197 countries, including India, and one region – the EU — that are parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC), an international treaty adopted in 1992 to address climate change. These annual meetings build global consensus for collective action to address climate change, which individual countries cannot do. These meetings have been organised every year since 1995, with 2020 as the only exception.

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What are the major decisions taken till now?

PAST COPs HAVE provided the global community with major climate milestones and agreements. COP3 established the first legally binding emissions targets for the developed countries — the Kyoto Protocol. COP15 acknowledged the need to limit global warming below 2°C— Copenhagen Accord. COP16 formalised emission reduction pledges. COP21 adopted legal bounds for countries to limit the global temperature increase to below 2oC, preferably below 1.5°C — Paris Agreement. COP26 committed to phase down the use of coal and the inefficient fossil-fuel subsidies — Glasgow Climate Pact. COP27 agreed to raise up to $300 billion annually for adaptation efforts — Sharm El-Sheikh Adaptation Agenda. This year’s meeting is COP31.

Why COPs matter for India?

INDIA’S EMERGING ECONOMY status requires it to balance growth and sustain-able development. Adequate and affordable access to clean energy is a big challenge. Its vast demography, varied geography, and multiple economic activities contribute to the vulnerability from risks such as rising temperatures, changing monsoon patterns, and increasing frequency of floods and droughts. Adaptation is a key consideration in national plans, which are directly affected by global pacts on climate technologies and finance. India’s voice represents concerns of 18% of the world population. It also represents like-minded countries and those in the global south.

Why does COP31 have a unique dual presidency?

IN AN UNUSUAL arrangement, the COP31 event is jointly presided over by two countries – Turkey and Australia. Since both countries applied to the UN for COP31, and neither withdrew for a long time, a compromise was reached. Turkey hosts the conference, providing the infrastructure and holds the formal presidency led by Environment Minister Murat Kurum. Australia’s Climate Minister Chris Bowen serves as president of negotiations and leads the formal talks. The arrangement brings together an emerging economy and a developed country at the event that will be held from November 9 to 20, 2026 at the Antalya Expo Centre in Antalya, Turkey. Official negotiations take place in the Blue Zone where governments negotiate and contribute to deciding how the world will respond to climate change. A public Green Zone showcases solutions.

What is the COP31 mandate?

THE MANDATE IS to review progress under the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement, take progressive decisions to keep the climate action moving and to strengthen cooperation. It is being called an “implementation COP.” After a long past in creating and announcing new long-term targets, the emphasis is now on turning existing commitments into real policies, finance and projects on the ground.

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What are the expectations from this year’s meet?

THE DUAL LEADERSHIP adds to the expectations from COP31. Many countries hope for stronger signals on clean energy, clear pathways on climate finances, tangible action steps on adaptation and just transition, and action on oceans, the latter particularly in view of Australia’s representation from the Pacific region.

What is a key bottleneck that has to be addressed?

CLIMATE FINANCE IS the biggest constraint. The gap between investment needed and available is huge, and often more for the vulnerable countries and sections where affordability and access are severely limited. Financing requirements are needed to fund the technology transition, fuel switch, and developing and strengthening implementation capacities that often require skills of a different nature.

For India and all other countries, the challenge is not representation, but in mobilising the action. The real test of COP31 will be whether the parties can effectively implement the actions they have already committed to in the past several negotiations over three decades.

The writer is associate professor, Institute for Studies in Industrial Development.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.