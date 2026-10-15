India is awaiting clarity on the US tariff framework, including proposed 100% tariffs on countries buying Russian oil and the outcome of the Section 301 investigation into excess manufacturing capacity, before operationalising the first tranche of the bilateral trade deal, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Thursday.

Negotiations are progressing in the right direction and the two sides are in a “very good zone”, with a view to signing the agreement as early as possible, he said.

“India will look at more tariff stability and trade stability as a part of the deal,” Agrawal said, responding to a question on whether the Russia-related sanctions issue would be covered by the agreement.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had earlier said the first tranche was undergoing finalisation of its contours and legal drafting. India hoped to operationalise it once it secured a “comparable advantage or competitive advantage” over rival countries.

Agrawal said the deal must secure preferential market access for Indian exporters, not merely access to the US market. Its signing would depend on Washington formalising its revised tariff structure, taking into account the Section 301 investigations. “The deal has to be signed when the overall tariff structure is getting formalised,” he said.

India backs US-led excess capacity initiative

India has backed a US-led G20 initiative to address structural excess manufacturing capacity, arguing that non-market policies concentrating production in particular geographies distort trade and competition. The position comes even as Indian industries, including solar modules, steel and petrochemicals, face scrutiny under the US investigation.

“This is a G20 priority issue from the US,” Agrawal said, adding that India had also consistently opposed excess capacity driven by non-market forces.

“Excess capacity has to be there for trade. Trade is only about surplus, but when these capacities are driven by non-market functions, they become structural excess capacity,” he said.

Mexico PTA ToR ready for signing

Separately, the Terms of Reference (ToR) for expanding the India-Mexico Preferential Trade Agreement have been finalised and are awaiting internal approvals. The two sides hope to sign them by the end of October, Agrawal said, adding that the negotiations would focus on goods trade.

“We are in the process of internal approval… hopefully, we will be signed within this month,” he said. The ToR will provide the framework for negotiations to expand the existing preferential trade arrangement.