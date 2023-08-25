China rolls out major mortgage easing for homebuyer support

China unveiled further mortgage easing policies to bolster its residential property market in an attempt to support economic growth.

The country is proposing that local governments can scrap a rule that disqualifies people who’ve ever had a mortgage – even if fully repaid – from being considered a first-time homebuyer in major cities, official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday, citing the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, the People’s Bank of China and the National Financial Regulatory Administration.

City governments can have leeway on whether to adopt the policy, according to the notice.