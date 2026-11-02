The government is taking necessary steps to address issues relating to the HSN Code classification of bulk Scotch whisky imports to ensure that the duty concessions negotiated under the India-UK comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) are not impaired, senior commerce ministry officials assured industry representatives on Monday.

At a high-level stakeholder consultation with domestic distillers, multinational liquor companies and industry associations, the officials said the government’s commitment to provide duty concessions under the CETA would not be affected. They reiterated the government’s commitment to providing a stable and predictable environment for the industry.

The meeting was chaired by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal in which other senior officials also participated along with representatives of the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) and the International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI), among others.

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“The Commerce Secretary told industry associations that the ministry will work with the Ministry of Finance on a resolution within the framework of the law to address HSN code ambiguity on bulk Scotch imports,” a statement by CIABC said.

“The ministry’s commitment to honour FTA obligations, while safeguarding the interests of the domestic alcohol beverage industry, gives the sector the confidence it needs. We look forward to an early resolution that ensures business continuity,” CIABC Director General Anant S Iyer said.

The consultation followed enquiries by officials of a revenue intelligence agency into bulk whisky imports by some liquor companies. Officials have visited the offices of certain companies seeking clarifications and documents relating to their imports.

At the centre of the dispute is whether bulk Scotch whisky should be classified under Chapter 22, Heading 2208, which specifically covers spirits and whisky, or Heading 2106, relating to food preparations not elsewhere specified or included. The industry maintains that bulk Scotch remains whisky irrespective of whether it is imported in retail bottles or larger containers for subsequent bottling in India.

The issue has industry-wide implications as around 80% of Scotch whisky imports from Scotland by volume comprise bulk shipments, according to industry representatives. Indian companies use these imports for bottling and other value-added operations, while some also use imported spirits in the production of Indian-made whiskies.

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Under CETA, which came into force on July 15, India reduced the basic customs duty on eligible Scotch whisky from 150% to 75% in the first year, with a progressive reduction to 40% over 10 years. The agreement provides separate tariff lines for whisky imported in containers exceeding two litres and retail containers of up to two litres. Bulk Scotch is covered under HS 2208 30 92, while retail bottles fall under HS 2208 30 12.

The industry argues that Heading 2106 is a residual category for food preparations not classified elsewhere, whereas Heading 2208 specifically covers spirits and includes a dedicated subheading for whisky. It maintains that the size of the container does not alter the essential character of the imported product. Classification under HS 2106 could take bulk shipments outside the specific preferential tariff commitments for whisky.