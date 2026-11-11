The government has prohibited exports of lithium-ion battery black mass, tightening control over a source of critical minerals as it seeks to build domestic recycling capacity and reduce dependence on imports for the country’s electric vehicle (EV) and battery manufacturing industries.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), through a notification issued on November 10, changed the export policy for specified battery waste and scrap from ‘Free’ to ‘Prohibited’, with immediate effect. The restriction covers unsorted waste and scrap, including spent batteries that do not contain lead, cadmium or mercury, classified as lithium-ion battery black mass.

The move marks a shift in the country’s approach to battery recycling, from encouraging investment in domestic mineral recovery to ensuring that recyclable material remains available to local processors. It comes amid a broader policy push to establish a domestic critical minerals ecosystem, spanning mining, processing, recycling and battery manufacturing.

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Black mass is the powder obtained after used lithium-ion batteries or manufacturing scrap are shredded and separated from larger metal and plastic components. Depending on the battery chemistry, it contains recoverable lithium, nickel, cobalt and graphite, materials that can be processed and reused in battery manufacturing.

The domestic recycling industry has more capacity to process black mass than the material currently generated, leaving refiners short of feedstock, according to industry analysis. Retaining the material within the country could improve utilisation of existing facilities and reduce the need for battery makers to source recovered minerals from overseas.

The export restriction comes against the backdrop of the government’s National Critical Mineral Mission, approved in January 2025 with government expenditure of ₹16,300 crore and expected investments of ₹18,000 crore over seven years. The mission seeks to strengthen domestic supply chains for critical minerals through exploration, processing and recycling. In September 2025, the Cabinet separately approved a ₹1,500-crore incentive scheme to promote the recovery of critical minerals from battery waste and other secondary sources.

India recorded zero exports worldwide under this code in FY2026. The government acted to prevent future shipments and keep the material available to domestic refiners, according to Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).

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The export ban could help bridge the gap between recycling capacity and feedstock availability, particularly as domestic battery manufacturing and EV adoption expand. It may also encourage recyclers to invest in technologies that extract battery-grade materials instead of stopping at intermediate products.

However, the sector experts say that the policy’s effectiveness will depend on enforcement. Battery waste can potentially be misdeclared as cobalt powder, nickel intermediates or other industrial products to circumvent export restrictions.

“Effective enforcement will depend on Customs checking how the material was produced as well as how it was declared since a different name or tariff code can conceal the same waste,” Ajay Srivastava, founder, GTRI said.