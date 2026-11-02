Coal production from India’s captive and commercial mines surged nearly 42% year-on-year to 22.03 million tonne (MT) in October, compared with 15.49 MT a year earlier, as improved mining operations and higher capacity utilisation boosted domestic coal output.

Coal dispatches also jumped 36% to 21.11 MT from 15.48 MT in October 2025, according to data released by the Ministry of Coal on Monday.

The sharp October growth pushed cumulative production during April-October FY27 to 117.23 MT, up 11.3% from 105.33 MT in the corresponding period last year. Dispatches increased 11.53% to 124.86 MT from 111.95 MT, reflecting sustained growth in mining activity.

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The latest figures mark a continued expansion in captive and commercial coal mining. During April-October FY25, production stood at 96.04 MT, while dispatches were 104.71 MT.

The ministry attributed the improvement to “improved operational efficiency, enhanced mining productivity” and better utilisation of mining capacities across the sector.

In another development, the Lohari coal mine in Jharkhand secured Mine Opening Permission in October after awaiting operationalisation for several years.

With the latest approval, the number of operational captive and commercial coal mines has increased to 87, providing further impetus to domestic coal production.

The ministry said the approval reflected the impact of its “Ease of Doing Business reforms”, aimed at facilitating the operationalisation of coal mines.

The increase in output comes as the government seeks to strengthen domestic coal availability and reduce reliance on imported supplies for the country’s growing energy and industrial requirements.

The rising production is expected to “reduce dependence on imported coal, strengthen supply-chain resilience, conserve valuable foreign exchange“, the ministry said.

The government is also focusing on addressing supply constraints and sustaining higher production through policy interventions, regulatory oversight and continued stakeholder support.

The ministry said these efforts would help improve coal availability and ensure a reliable contribution from captive and commercial mines towards meeting the country’s energy and industrial requirements.

