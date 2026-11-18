Capital market and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) stakeholders on Wednesday sought cuts in long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax and securities transaction tax (STT). In a pre-Budget meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the BFSI entities also pitched for a more favourable tax regime for debt mutual funds, greater flexibility in proposed insurance distribution norms and dedicated funding support for microfinance institutions.

Currently, LTCG on listed equity shares held for more than 12 months is taxed at 12.5% on gains exceeding Rs 1.25 lakh in a financial year. STT, meanwhile, is levied on the transaction value. The rates are 0.1% on both sides of equity delivery transactions, 0.025% on intraday sales, 0.05% on futures sales, 0.15% on options premiums and 0.15% on exercised options.

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Sources said capital market representatives called for reducing LTCG tax and lowering STT to encourage greater investor participation.

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Mutual fund industry players sought parity in the tax treatment of debt and equity funds. Currently, long-term gains from equity funds are taxed at 12.5% on annual gains exceeding Rs 1.25 lakh, while gains from debt funds are generally taxed at the investor’s applicable income tax slab rate, irrespective of the holding period.

Insurance industry representatives discussed the proposed changes to insurance distribution and commission norms. Life and general insurers are seeking more relaxed commission limits in the final guidelines, phased implementation of the proposed reforms and scale-based limits on expenses of management (EoM).

The microfinance industry, meanwhile, flagged funding constraints and sought an extension of the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Microfinance Institutions (CGSMFI), sources said.

The extension is expected to support small and medium-sized microfinance institutions (MFIs) struggling to raise funds. The government extended the Rs 20,000-crore CGSMFI 2.0 until August 31. However, utilisation remained around Rs 8,500 crore, partly because larger institutions did not fully draw down sanctioned amounts, while smaller MFIs faced difficulties accessing the scheme due to borrowing limits.

Banks account for over 65% of borrowings by the MFI industry, followed by NBFCs at 14% and external commercial borrowings (ECBs) at 12%.

The industry also proposed a dedicated funding mechanism for MFIs. “It was also discussed whether a separate fund or institution can be created to fund MFIs,” one of the sources said.