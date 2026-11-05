The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved a five-year scheme with an outlay of Rs 4,371.10 crore to overhaul India’s statistics, conduct more surveys, and launch new economic indicators.

Under the ‘Viksit Bharat Initiative for Statistical Transformation, Analytics & Research (VISTAR)’ scheme, which will run till 2030-31 (April-March), the statistics ministry will conduct 59 surveys till FY31, as compared to 43 major surveys conducted previously.

ALSO READ MoSPI to track unpaid household work in revised labour force survey

More surveys are expected to fill up critical data gaps in various sectors, thereby, improving decision-making and enabling timely and targeted policy interventions, the government said in a release.

Advertisement

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is also planning to release new metrices, including the Index of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises and the Index of Services Production, which is currently being released on a trial basis.

Under the scheme, MoSPI will undertake the 8th Economic Census (EC) in collaboration with the States and Union Territories, which will provide granular data and activity details of all the non–farm establishments and workers hired up to the Gram Panchayat and Ward level.

The EC will provide an assessment of the unorganised sector of the economy and will serve as the baseline for developing National Statistical Business Register (SBR) to facilitate targeted enterprise surveys and strategic interventions, the government said.

“The economic census data will be extremely useful for planners and policy makers at national and sub-national levels, which will pave way for estimating the contribution of unorganized sector to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP),” the government said.

The VISTAR Scheme is designed to establish a dynamic, real-time and future-ready official statistical architecture for enhanced timeliness, data granularity, interoperability with harmonised and AI ready datasets.

MoSPI will use alternate sources like mobile phone, scanner, and e-commerce data to complement traditional surveys, reduce respondent burden, and fill data gaps. Furthermore, MoSPI will ensure capacity building and enhanced opportunities for youth and researchers through Internship Scheme for students and research proposals from academic & research institutions.

ALSO READ India’s structural advantages towards Viksit Bharat

Building on recent digital transformations in data collection, MoSPI will focus on the end-to-end digitalisation of statistical processes and embedding Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning into regular workflows, primarily for data processing, validation, and analysis.

MoSPI will build upon the foundational pillars of data harmonisation such as data cataloguing, machine readability, interoperability, sharing protocols, and privacy by design etc. to dismantle silos and improve programme targeting, reduce duplication, and pave the way for AI-driven decision-making across government levels, the release said.