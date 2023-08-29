scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Borrowing falls sharply, 8 states raise Rs 15,900 crore, 45 pc less than indicated: Report

The debt raising of Rs 15,900 crore was nearly 45 per cent lower than the indicated amount for the week in the auction calendar, Icra Ratings said in a note.

Written by PTI
Updated:
economy
The debt raising of Rs 15,900 crore was nearly 45 per cent lower than the indicated amount for the week in the auction calendar, Icra Ratings said in a note. (IE)

Eight states raised Rs 15,900 crore from auctioning their debt, or state government securities, on Tuesday at a coupon of 7.42 per cent, 6 basis points (bps) less than the previous auction.

The debt raising of Rs 15,900 crore was nearly 45 per cent lower than the indicated amount for the week in the auction calendar, Icra Ratings said in a note.

Despite the increase in the weighted average tenor to 14 years from 11 years, the weighted average cut-off dipped to 7.42 per cent in the auction, down from 7.48 per cent in the auction last week, following softening in the yield of Government Securities (G-Secs) across tenors.

Also Read
Also Read

As a result, the spread between the cut-off of 10-year state government securities and the new 10-year G-Sec yield eased mildly to 29 bps from 30 bps last week, the agency said.

More Stories on
ECONOMY
economy news

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 29-08-2023 at 20:19 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS