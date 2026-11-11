State Bank of India (SBI) and Bank of America (BofA) have projected the India’s economy to have grown close to 8% in the July-September quarter, much higher than the 7.2% growth forecast by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

SBI projects July-September GDP growth at 7.8%, the same growth seen in the June quarter. BofA Global Research economists see GDP growing at 7.7% in the second quarter of FY27.

These projections are also higher than the finance ministry’s nowcast of 7.35% GDP growth in July-September. The Indian economy had grown 7.8% in the June quarter and 8.1% in July-September 2025. The statistics ministry will release July-September GDP data at the end of November.

Advertisement

“Despite challenges emanating from global front, India is expected to deliver robust growth in one more quarter at 7.8% as all leading indicators point out to the same,” said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, SBI.

The September quarter GDP print will show that strong growth momentum likely held up despite ongoing supply headwinds emanating from the West Asia disruption, BofA economists Rahul Bajoria and Smriti Mehra said in a note. “This economic resilience further appears impressive since monsoons were not evenly distributed and first estimate of summer crop harvest being relatively weak,” the economists said.

India’s economic activity has exceeded expectations this financial year after the breakout of the war in West Asia in March had clouded domestic growth outlook. After April-June GDP growth came in higher than expected at 7.8%, domestic and global organisations raised India’s FY27 growth outlook to around 7%.

The International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, ratings agencies Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch all recently raised their projections for India’s FY27 GDP growth.

The RBI, too, upped its growth forecast. The central bank projects real GDP growth for FY27 at 7.1%, growth seen slowing down to 6.8% in the March quarter.

Robust economic activity so far this financial year allowed the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee space to lower interest rates to control rising inflation. The MPC raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50% in October and is expected to hike rates by another 50-75 basis points by the first quarter of FY28.

For the September quarter, most high-frequency indicators suggest strong growth.

“We track 50 leading indicators in consumption and demand, Agri, Industry, service and other indicators, all of which indicate higher acceleration in growth in Q2 FY27 as compared to Q2 FY26,” SBI’s Ghosh said. “The percentage of indicators showing acceleration is 88% in Q2 FY27, compared to 78% in Q1 FY26.”

According to Bajoria and Mehra, the growth momentum in India appears quite resilient and the downside risks to activity appear largely global in nature. Another oil price spike in the near future could present downside risks to India’s growth, along with El Nino related risks, which adversely impact the rural activity, BofA economists said.

“A new headwind for GDP growth resilience is the nascent tightening cycle RBI has started pursuing, and we see the central bank hiking interest rates by another 75 bp (basis points) in the next 6-9 months, which will reprice credit higher, and also potentially soften consumer demand at the margin,” Bajoria and Mehra said.