India’s agricultural export basket is widening, with shipments of traditional staples consolidating their presence in established markets. At the same time, newer products and processed foods are gaining ground in emerging destinations.

The diversification is particularly visible in Asia, where demand for Indian processed potatoes and yellow maize is surging, alongside sustained growth in Basmati rice exports to West Asia and North America.

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Export trends during April-September FY2026-27 show that while Basmati rice continues to strengthen its foothold across West Asia and North America, processed potato products are finding growing demand in East and Southeast Asia. Yellow maize, meanwhile, has emerged as a particularly strong growth driver, with shipments expanding sharply into markets such as Vietnam, Bangladesh and the Philippines.

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The diversification is reflected in the performance of three key products. Basmati rice exports rose 25.4% year-on-year to $1.6 billion during the first half of the current financial year, while prepared and preserved frozen potato exports increased 20.8% to $179.4 million. Exports of yellow dent corn, however, recorded a more than twelve-fold jump to $122.82 million from $9.78 million in the corresponding period last year.

Yellow dent corn has seen the most geographical expansion with Vietnam accounting for $69.94 million. Bangladesh emerged as another major destination with shipments of $30.84 million, while exports to the Philippines reached $8.55 million.

Basmati rice continues to demonstrate the resilience of India’s established agricultural export basket. Iran remained the largest destination among the markets reported, with shipments increasing to $187.1 million from $129.8 million. Exports to Saudi Arabia rose to $174.4 million, while those to the US increased to $139.8 million.

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West Asia continued to be a major growth centre, with shipments to the UAE rising more than 50% to $138.3 million and those to Yemen jumping to $124.6 million from $74.7 million. Oman also recorded a substantial increase, with exports reaching $74.2 million.

The diversification is even more visible in processed potato exports, where Asian markets are playing an increasingly important role. The Philippines remained the largest destination at $36.7 million, followed by Saudi Arabia at $24.3 million. But some of the fastest growth came from Indonesia and Japan, where exports rose to $13.3 million and $13.2 million, respectively.

Shipments to Japan more than doubled, while exports to Indonesia increased from $7.6 million to $13.3 million. Australia, Oman and South Korea also recorded gains, while exports to China rose to $1.3 million from $0.5 million.