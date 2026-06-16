India stands at a crossroads. With over one million young workers entering the labour market every month, a demographic dividend that economists call the envy of the world, and an ambitious $5-trillion economy target firmly in sight, it has every structural reason to accelerate the formalisation of its workforce. And yet, buried within the GST framework — a tax architecture otherwise celebrated for unifying India into a single market — lies a quiet contradiction: an 18% tax on the very services that convert informal workers into formal employees, for the industry that brings underprivileged job market entrants to formal employment opportunity.

This is what the staffing industry calls the formalisation tax — and it is time policymakers took a hard look at it.

More than 90% of India’s overall workforce is employed in the informal economy. Despite a decade of progressive policy reform — from the landmark Labour Codes to the Skill India Mission and the e-Shram portal — the bulk of India’s working population still operates without a payslip, a PF account, or an ESI card. Less than 20% of informal workers have access to pensions, health insurance, maternity benefits, or legal protections. Over 94% of such workers enrolled on the e-Shram platform earn less than `10,000 per month. These are not peripheral concerns; they represent the lived reality of hundreds of millions of Indians.

The organised staffing industry exists precisely to bridge this divide. It acts as the formal gateway through which first-time job seekers, often with limited education and skills, enter the documented, social security-covered workforce. The industry’s efforts have facilitated the transition from informal to formal employment, offering social security, employment mobilisation, and relevant skill development programmes. And it has been doing so at scale: Indian Staffing Federation (ISF) member companies alone deployed 1.9 million flexi-workers in FY25, an addition of 200,000 over the previous year, driven by sectors such as FMCG, e-commerce, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, logistics, banking, and energy.

Manpower outsourcing and staffing services are classified under SAC code 9985 and taxed at a flat 18% GST, regardless of whether the recipient is a business or a government entity. On the surface, this seems like a standard commercial tax. In practice, it functions as a penalty on formalisation.

When a small or medium enterprise compares the cost of hiring through a formal staffing company versus retaining workers on an unregistered, informal basis, the 18% GST on the staffing invoice tips the calculation decisively in favour of informality. The compliance burden and tax outgo make formal engagement prohibitively expensive, especially for MSMEs and labour-intensive industries where margins are already thin. The result: businesses stay informal, workers stay unprotected, and the state loses its tax base.

In trying to maximise GST collection, policymakers have inadvertently made compliance burdensome for smaller firms while the productivity gains from the GST’s unified market have accrued largely to large businesses and digital startups.

The staffing industry’s ask is not a tax waiver — it is a strategic rate rationalisation. According to an ISF report, the formal flexi-staffing workforce of 73 lakh, with an average salary of `18,000, generates over `33,000 crore in annual GST revenue. A reduction to 5% would lower direct GST collection to around `6,700 crore if employment numbers remain the same. But the resulting wave of formalisation could expand the sector’s tax contribution to `50,000 crore with the addition of over 15-20 million to the formal workforce in the next three-five years.

That is a potential seven-fold increase in GST revenue — achieved not by raising rates, but by lowering them enough to make formal engagement the economically rational choice. It is the Laffer Curve principle applied to workforce policy: the optimal tax rate is not the highest one, but the one that maximises the size of the formal base.

This is why the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship had also formally sought a “merit services” classification for manpower supply services, which would bring the GST rate down to 5%. The ISF endorses this position and urges the GST Council to prioritise it.

The potential upside is enormous. With only about 15% of India’s workforce now in the formal economy, the staffing sector is projected to grow from 7.3 million to approximately 20 million workers by 2030. The flexi-staffing industry alone is expected to grow 13% year-on-year with additional jobs by 2030, driven by increasing formalisation and the need for an agile workforce.

But this potential is contingent on enabling policy. A persistently high GST rate creates a structural ceiling on formalisation. Every enterprise that chooses informal labour over a staffing company contract to avoid the 18% levy is one less worker in the EPF database, one less family with ESI health coverage, and one less contributor to India’s direct tax base.

Just as goods are slotted into GST brackets that reflect their social and economic significance (essentials at zero or 5%, luxuries at 28%), services must be treated with similar equity. Employment services are not a luxury. They are the infrastructure for human capital development and the mechanism through which India converts its demographic dividend into a formalised, tax-compliant, socially protected workforce.

India cannot build a $5-trillion formal economy with an 18% tax on the act of employing people formally. The formalisation tax must go. The time for a GST rate of 5% on manpower services is now.