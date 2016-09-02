02 / 7

Spacex Falcon 9 Explosion: Video showed a fiery blast ripping through the upper part of the rocket before the vehicle collapsed in flames on the launch pad at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station just after 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT). A plume of black smoke poured into the air. The rocket's loss occurred while the first and second stages were being filled with propellant, the company said late on Thursday in a statement. "Cause still unknown. More soon," Musk, a billionaire entrepreneur who helped found Tesla Motors, said on Twitter. It was not immediately known to what extent SpaceX's launch pad was damaged or what the impact would be on the dozens of NASA and commercial satellite missions on its launch schedule. (Photo - Reuters)