The ROG Flow X13 and Z13 are poles apart— one’s a laptop, other’s a tablet— but they have one common goal. To try and put as much power as possible in one of the most compact chassis that you can think of. It’s not easy and yet the Flow X13 and Z13 do it so gracefully, they make it look easy. At this point, it seems, Asus is just showing off coming out with some of the wackiest tech one can fathom, not as concept but commercial products, one after another.