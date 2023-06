Apple’s newly launched 15-inch MacBook Air is going on sale globally and in India starting from today. This is now the biggest MacBook Air that Apple makes at the time of writing. Heck, it’s the biggest MacBook Air that it has ever made, period. It essentially builds on the 13-inch model from last year, it has the same M2 chip as well, and comes as a no-brainer for those looking for more screen real estate inside a visibly compact chassis.