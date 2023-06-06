Apple WWDC 2023: People gather to have a look at Gen-Z products! Vision Pro AR headset steals the show – See Photos
The tech giant launched a range of new products at the Worldwide Developers Conference. From the 15-inch MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro to the latest iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and watchOS 10, Apple made headlines with these next-generation products.
Apple is back ladies and gentlemen, and this time with the products that are being hailed quite revolutionary. Apple hosted the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 on June 5, 2023. The Conference was live-streamed on Apple’s official website and on it’s YouTube channel. They launched a range of new products including 15-inch MacBook Air, Mac Pro and Mac Studio and also dropped its latest iOS products with a variety of features. However, what stole the show was Apple’s AR headset, Vision Pro which offers spatial audio and immersive viewing. Here are some pictures from the event that will definitely make you stare at the next-gen gadgets.
Apple CEO Tim Cook stands next to Apple’s Vision Pro headset at Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference at the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, California, U.S. on June 5, 2023. (Image: REUTERS)
People use phones as Apple’s Vision Pro headsets are on display at Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference at the company’s headquarters in California. (Image: REUTERS)
Apple CEO Tim Cook holds a new MacBook laptop at Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference at the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, California on June 5, 2023. (Image: REUTERS)
Apple CEO Tim Cook makes an appearance at Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference at the company’s headquarters. (Image: REUTERS)
Apple’s Vision Pro headsets are on display at Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference at the company’s headquarters in California, U.S. (Image: REUTERS)
Apple CEO Tim Cook poses for photos in front of the company’s new Apple Vision Pro headsets in a showroom on the Apple campus Monday, June 5, 2023, in Cupertino, Calif. (Image: AP)