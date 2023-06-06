Apple is back ladies and gentlemen, and this time with the products that are being hailed quite revolutionary. Apple hosted the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 on June 5, 2023. The Conference was live-streamed on Apple’s official website and on it’s YouTube channel. They launched a range of new products including 15-inch MacBook Air, Mac Pro and Mac Studio and also dropped its latest iOS products with a variety of features. However, what stole the show was Apple’s AR headset, Vision Pro which offers spatial audio and immersive viewing. Here are some pictures from the event that will definitely make you stare at the next-gen gadgets.