Find N2 Flip is Oppo’s first foldable smartphone to launch globally, India included. It is Oppo’s answer to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4. Oppo is undercutting Samsung in pricing. The Find N2 Flip price in India is set at Rs 89,999 for the sole variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Flip 4 also costs the same but gives you less storage (128GB) in comparsion. For the price, Oppo is giving you a notable spec-sheet, too, but more importantly it’s giving you a larger cover display and a gapless design, hardware quirks that Samsung hasn’t been able to crack at the time of writing.