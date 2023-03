The Galaxy Book 3 Pro has a body made of metal. The design is minimal, understated and very, very premium. The big USP, of course, is the form factor. The 14-inch model we have for review weighs only 1.17kg and measures just 11.3mm. The Book 3 Pro for reference is about 7g lighter than an M2-based MacBook Air. The keys, though they may seem a bit shallow, are nice and spacious. The trackpad is fairly large, too.