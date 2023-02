The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K is an affordable 4K media streaming dongle, on the lines of Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K. This nifty little gadget is designed to breathe fresh lease of life inside old smart TVs with fast hardware and more seamless access to apps and services from both Google as well as from Xiaomi. Xiaomi TV Stick 4K price in India is set at Rs 4,999. While we work on our full review, here’s a quick first look at the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K, its top features, and everything else you need to know.