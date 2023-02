The OnePlus 11R may seem like a watered-down OnePlus 11 (or OnePlus 10T) but don’t let that make you jump to any conclusions. It is easily among the most exciting phones that OnePlus has launched in years. The 11R brings high-end performance at an accessible price point but there are other niceties, too, including a premium glass design, fast display, competitive cameras, latest software, and quick charging. While we work on our full OnePlus 11R 5G review, here’s a quick first look at the phone, its top specs, features, and everything else you need to know.