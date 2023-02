Samsung has gone for a relatively flatter back in the Galaxy S23 Ultra that bodes well for ergonomics, though you should know that it is still a hefty package weighing in at 234g. It still has the S-Pen note stylus, built in. The real change is coming by way of build materials. Samsung says the Galaxy S23 series uses more recycled material than any Galaxy smartphone to date with the Galaxy S23 Ultra in particular using it for as many as 12 internal and external components (versus 6 in the S22 Ultra). The retail packaging is also said to be made of 100 percent recycle paper.