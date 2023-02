Samsung has launched the Galaxy S23 series globally, India included. The lineup spawns a trio of phones headlined by the top-shelf Galaxy S23 Ultra. Being an “ultra” phone, the S23 Ultra naturally comes with powerful hardware, including Qualcomm’s brand-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Its 200MP camera is also a big attention grabber, but did you know that Samsung is not the only brand to launch a phone with such a high-res sensor? Here are 5 phones that beat Samsung to it. (Disclaimer: this piece isn’t accounting for the exact sensor used which is obviously different for each model, just the resolution)