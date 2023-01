The Redmi Note 12 series has officially been launched in India headlined by the 200MP camera-toting Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus. There are other niceties, too. We have reviewed the phone in depth, so be sure to check that out for more insight. Here, we will take you through the top 12 things you need to know about the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)