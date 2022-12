The OnePlus 11 5G may look identical to the OnePlus 10 Pro based on the renders, but there’s one big change. The camera assembly has been tweaked a bit with three cameras and LED flash begin now concentred withing a distinct circle. This was more squarish in the OnePlus 10 Pro. Speculation is rife that this would be made out of ceramic. The resolution of those cameras remains a mystery, though OnePlus has confirmed Hasselblad would remain a partner to fine tune them.