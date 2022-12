Realme 10 Pro Plus price in India starts at Rs 24,999 for a version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will set you back by Rs 25,999. Once again, Realme has tried to give buyers more value for the buck and it’s obvious from the get-go. Whether or not, it’s a better deal than the Realme 9 Pro Plus, is something only time and our full review will tell. Stay tuned for more. (Photos credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)