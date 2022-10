Google’s brand-new flagship Pixel phones for 2022, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, have officially arrived, and in India, no less. Those keeping track would know how rare that is. So, certainly there’s lots to get excited about from a Pixel phone coming to India at last context. These are the best phones that Google makes at the time of writing, which is another big thing to consider and be excited about. We are on course to review both these phones and while we do that, here’s a quick first look at the Pixel 7 Pro— the pro Pixel phone for 2022. It costs Rs 84,999 in India for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.