On Wednesday, during its biggest product launch of the year, Apple Inc avoided price hikes for its best-selling iPhones. It focused on safety upgrades rather than flashy new technical specs. It also launched a new adventure-focused watch.

Like last year’s iPhone 13 models, the prices of the high-end iPhone 14s are the same. However, the company dropped its cheapest option, the iPhone Mini. It means its lowest-priced model now costs $100 more than last year.



The iPhone 14 will start at $799. The iPhone 14 Plus will start at $899. It will be available for preorder starting September 9th. The iPhone Pro will cost $999 and the iPhone Pro Max $1,099. It will be available from September 16th.



“Apple is competing for a consumer segment that already has high loyalty towards their existing products and vendors, and it will need to prove itself over time,” said Runar Bjorhovde, an analyst at Canalys, reported Reuters.



Have a look at some pictures from the event: